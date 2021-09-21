checkAd

Orogen Options Ghost Ranch to Ivy Minerals

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Ivy Minerals Inc. ("Ivy"), a private mineral exploration company, to option Orogen's Ghost Ranch gold project in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

Ivy can earn a 51% interest in the Ghost Ranch project by spending US$1.5 million over a four-year period, including a firm commitment of 4,000 feet of drilling. Orogen will retain a 49% interest in Ghost Ranch and reserve a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. Both Ivy and Orogen will then participate in a joint venture to develop Ghost Ranch. If either parties' equity interest in Ghost Ranch falls below 10%, their interest will convert to a 1% NSR royalty. Orogen would then retain a total 1.5% NSR royalty in the event the Company is diluted below 10%.

"Ghost Ranch is an undrilled Carlin-type target under shallow pediment along a regional gravity break, that could represent an extension of the Long Canyon trend," commented Paddy Nicol, Orogen's CEO. "The structure of this Agreement allows Orogen to participate with an equity interest in the event a discovery is made at Ghost Ranch, with the optionality of converting to an NSR royalty within a relatively short time frame."

About Ghost Ranch Property
The Ghost Ranch project is located 25 kilometres west of West Wendover and 30 kilometres southeast of Nevada Gold Mines' Long Canyon open pit mine (1.97 million ounces M&I Resource at 3.21 grams per tonne gold)1 in northeast Nevada (Figure 1). The project consists of 258 claims located on BLM land encompassing a shallow shelf covered by less than one hundred metres of alluvium. Prospective Cambrian and Ordovician host rocks project into the subsurface and have seen no historic drilling. This stratigraphy outcrops to the east at Morgan Pass where Carlin-type mineralization occurs at surface but development has been limited due to the wilderness study area land status to the east of Ghost Ranch.

At Ghost Ranch, enzyme leach soils covering the northern half of the property display a strong correlation between inferred structures and anomalous gold and Carlin Suite elements (Figure 2).

The property represents a rare opportunity to discover Carlin-type systems in Nevada at less than one hundred metres depth. Ivy minerals have expanded the soil survey across the remainder of the project and will use these results to guide future drill plans.

