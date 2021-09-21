checkAd

META Expands Executive Leadership with Two Strategic Appointments

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ: MMAT, FRA: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the appointment of two executives to …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ: MMAT, FRA: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the appointment of two executives to newly created strategic positions: Shann Kerner, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Intellectual Property Officer; and Ms. Cindy Roberts, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Chief of Staff. Bringing decades of experience, these new hires will expand and strengthen META's executive leadership team. Dr. Kerner will provide in-house expertise and strategic direction for META's rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio. Ms. Roberts will manage META's government and public relations and coordinate the interface to the expanding organization at the executive level.

"I am thrilled to announce the return of Cindy Roberts to the team and the addition of Dr Kerner. These executives bring deep industry experience and operational expertise in driving strategic roadmaps, developing best practices and enforcement in intellectual property, building exceptional teams and experience with marketing and communication strategies," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

Dr. Shann Kerner has over 25 years of experience in intellectual property law representing life sciences, medical device, and laboratory supply companies. Dr. Kerner joins META from Lathrop GPM. Prior to practicing law, Dr. Kerner held a joint appointment as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Department of Neuropathology and at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Developmental Neuropathology. Before joining Lathrop, she was a partner at WilmerHale for over 12 years and was involved in developing the life sciences practice at the Boston office of DLA Piper.

"Having become a NASDAQ-listed company and strengthened our balance sheet, META is now in a position to accelerate the development of our medical assets as well as to pursue additional strategic opportunities," commented Ken Rice, META's CFO and EVP. "Dr. Kerner's background will help to advance both these initiatives. I have worked with Dr. Kerner for over 15 years with superb results, and Ms. Roberts in her new role will ensure coordination within a rapidly expanding organization."

