Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021

Investors, analysts, and media may access a webcast of the event, which will be posted on the company’s website at investors.evergy.com . A replay will also be available on the website for those unable to listen live.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will provide an update on Evergy’s business strategy, operational highlights, sustainability profile and financial outlook.

A question-and-answer session will take place following management’s prepared remarks. If you do not wish to ask a question, simply remain logged onto the webcast to continue listening.

To participate in the question-and-answer session, investors and analysts will need to dial-in using the information below:

Phone conference call at (888) 353-7071, conference ID 9269637

The presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company website at investors.evergy.com.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers.

Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.

