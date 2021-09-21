Orthofix Announces Full Market Launch of Opus Mg Set – a Magnesium-based Settable Bone Void Filler for Orthopedic Procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc . (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the full market launch of the Opus Mg Set osteoconductive scaffold, a synthetic magnesium-based bone void filler for orthopedic procedures.

Image of the Orthofix Opus Mg Set in injectable form. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opus Mg Set provides a procedure-specific solution for orthopedic fracture care and trauma applications by filling non-structural bony voids or gaps during surgery. Available in both a moldable and injectable form, Opus Mg Set provides immediate compressive strength at the surgical site post-implantation. When injected or placed into bony voids or gaps, Opus Mg Set forms a supportive scaffold to help facilitate the natural bone-healing process.

“We are pleased to add the Opus Mg Set osteoconductive scaffold to our comprehensive portfolio of biologic solutions,” said Orthofix President and CEO Jon Serbousek. “Opus Mg Set is yet another example of our commitment to innovative biologic solutions that will meet the needs of our valued surgeon customers and their patients.”

Opus Mg Set is a synthetic magnesium-based solution. The magnesium phosphate crystallizes to give thixotropic properties and high compressive strength. Additionally, magnesium is important in bone healing as it supports proliferation of osteogenic cells, enhances new bone formation, and stimulates proteins for bone regeneration. Preclinical studies on Opus Mg Set have shown greater than 80-percent bone remodeling in 26 weeks.

For those attending the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society annual meeting in Charlotte, N.C., please visit the Orthofix booth #414 to learn more about the Opus Mg Set osteoconductive scaffold.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.