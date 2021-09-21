checkAd

Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting another live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Warnock, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place today, September 21st at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eRv8cruzS66PSh6FvOV4hA

Specifically, Luis, Jason, and James will provide an overview of the recent Colombian legislative changes and timeline, including discussing the receipt of our export quota, international markets, and our near-term and long-term international product roadmap. An update will be provided regarding the proposed acquisition of Vessel Brand and the closing of our investment into Hoshi International, including their strategic importance to Flora’s international expansion, human capital, and anticipated contribution to revenue growth. Lastly, management will provide an operational update regarding activities at Cosechemos and Flora Lab, including a discussion around specific steps to commercialize our products for export.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

