checkAd

American Express Commits to Net-Zero Emissions Globally By 2035

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

American Express (NYSE:AXP) today announced it has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, fifteen years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s 2050 goal. To achieve this ambition, the company will follow the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology to set targets over the coming two years for its global operations and supply chain. American Express will also join the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ commitment and Race to Zero, and will provide at least $10 million in new philanthropic funding towards organizations and initiatives that drive action on climate change through 2025.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues we face right now, and we are seeing the devastating impacts around the world that remind us that we have a responsibility to take decisive action,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To further our impact, we will seek to innovate and advance sustainable solutions, and work with our business, vendor, and community partners to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu American Express!
Long
Basispreis 144,95€
Hebel 10,21
Ask 1,49
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 176,09€
Hebel 9,92
Ask 1,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since 2018, American Express has remained a carbon neutral company across its operations and has been powered with 100% renewable energy.1 To achieve net-zero emissions, it plans to work with its suppliers to reduce their impact on the company’s value chain by inviting them to track, reduce, and eventually neutralize their own operational greenhouse gas emissions. As a first step, the company plans to partner with top vendors that are responsible for 50% of the company’s annual third-party spend to set their own science-based emissions reduction targets.

The company’s 2035 net-zero goal is based on SBTi’s ambitious objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, a critical target to avoid the most catastrophic threats of climate change as set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement. With this announcement, American Express is also proud to join the Race to Zero, a global campaign established by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to rally leadership for a healthy, resilient, and zero-carbon recovery.

As part of its objective to manage climate-related financial risks, American Express is also signing up to be a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), created by the Financial Stability Board and chaired by Michael Bloomberg. This signals the company’s belief, alongside more than 2500 organizations, that the TCFD framework increases transparency on climate related risks in the financial markets.

Seite 1 von 4
American Express Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Express Commits to Net-Zero Emissions Globally By 2035 American Express (NYSE:AXP) today announced it has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, fifteen years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s 2050 goal. To achieve this ambition, the company will follow the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business ...
Willdan Selected by City of Dublin for $21.2 Million Distributed Energy Resource and Design-Build ...
Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
02.09.21Diese 4 Aktien machen 70 % des Portfolios von Warren Buffett aus
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.215 Gründe, warum Warren Buffett für eine Weile keine Banken mehr kaufen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.08.21Verpennt PayPal den neuen Megatrend Ratenkredite im Finanzsektor?
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare