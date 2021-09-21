American Express Commits to Net-Zero Emissions Globally By 2035

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues we face right now, and we are seeing the devastating impacts around the world that remind us that we have a responsibility to take decisive action,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To further our impact, we will seek to innovate and advance sustainable solutions, and work with our business, vendor, and community partners to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035.”

American Express (NYSE:AXP) today announced it has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, fifteen years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s 2050 goal. To achieve this ambition, the company will follow the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology to set targets over the coming two years for its global operations and supply chain. American Express will also join the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ commitment and Race to Zero, and will provide at least $10 million in new philanthropic funding towards organizations and initiatives that drive action on climate change through 2025.

Since 2018, American Express has remained a carbon neutral company across its operations and has been powered with 100% renewable energy.1 To achieve net-zero emissions, it plans to work with its suppliers to reduce their impact on the company’s value chain by inviting them to track, reduce, and eventually neutralize their own operational greenhouse gas emissions. As a first step, the company plans to partner with top vendors that are responsible for 50% of the company’s annual third-party spend to set their own science-based emissions reduction targets.

The company’s 2035 net-zero goal is based on SBTi’s ambitious objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, a critical target to avoid the most catastrophic threats of climate change as set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement. With this announcement, American Express is also proud to join the Race to Zero, a global campaign established by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to rally leadership for a healthy, resilient, and zero-carbon recovery.

As part of its objective to manage climate-related financial risks, American Express is also signing up to be a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), created by the Financial Stability Board and chaired by Michael Bloomberg. This signals the company’s belief, alongside more than 2500 organizations, that the TCFD framework increases transparency on climate related risks in the financial markets.