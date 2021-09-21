checkAd

CynergisTek Reports Over 200% Growth in Privacy and Compliance Services

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, report new contract wins for privacy consulting, GDPR, and CMMC services that push year over year growth over 200% in the number of contracts for privacy and compliance services across multiple verticals.

In a recent report, data privacy (55 percent) and data security (57 percent) are now top issues that are most important to consumers, and brands are starting to take notice. The uptick in privacy and compliance services for CynergisTek comes from organizations who understand that data privacy and security is a necessity, not a nice to have. These organizations are investing in building best-in-class privacy and security practices that are compliant with requirements such as the Department of Defense’s CMMC certification as a way to bolster the nation’s security and consumer privacy laws like GDPR for European residents and CCPA for California residents.

CynergisTek’s privacy and compliance services help organizations assess their programs to determine if their practices meet industry standards and where to focus efforts for advancement. Expert resources from different disciplines are also provided to develop policies and procedures, perform remediation work, manage functions for the privacy and security teams who lack the resources, budget, or time to commit to performing day-to-day tasks, and validate the overall effectiveness of data privacy and security programs.

“Privacy and security are intertwined, and we aim to help our clients make the connection between the two practices to create robust data privacy and security operations, ultimately improving consumer trust and revenue for the organization,” says Marti Arvin, Vice President of Compliance & Privacy at CynergisTek. “Soon we will be offering more privacy and compliance services to meet the demand that will enrich our overall portfolio and support our clients in reducing cyber risk and build resilience for their organization.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com) is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

