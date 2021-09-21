checkAd

Embark Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under this collaboration, Embark is testing Cummins’ automated driving system (ADS) powertrain interface to manage powertrain operations. The integration of the platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface (EUI) with Cummins’ powertrain interface will enable Embark to leverage Cummins’ ADEPT powertrain features, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and performance of the self-driving system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005410/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With the EUI, Embark is pioneering a platform-agnostic approach that enables carriers to begin trialing and deploying Embark self-driving software on trucks from the carrier's preferred OEM. The EUI is a set of standardized self-driving components and flexible interfaces necessary to more easily and robustly integrate Embark's autonomous technology onto truck OEM vehicle platforms. The EUI is currently in development for trucks from the four major OEMs in the U.S. – Freightliner, Navistar International, PACCAR, and Volvo – representing the vast majority of the Class-8 trucks on the road nationwide.

“This collaboration was a natural fit for us because both Cummins and Embark’s strategies ensure integration of our respective technologies across all major vehicle platforms,” said J Michael Taylor, General Manager Powertrain Integration, Cummins Inc. “We are testing our ADS powertrain interface to ensure optimization of Cummins powertrains with all self-driving technology interfaces like the EUI.”

Cummins will also provide engineering support including installation, operation, system specifications, and other technical information to assist Embark in its testing and validation of the powertrain interface for the EUI. In turn, Embark will share the data and results from its testing to enable Cummins to further support continued development and improvement of its platform-agnostic powertrain components.

“The Embark Universal Interface is the heart of our technology approach, giving carriers the freedom to deploy self-driving technology on their preferred brand of truck,” said Brandon Moak, CTO of Embark. “By working with Cummins, we’re bolstering the EUI with new powertrain control features for improved self-driving performance and aligning with Cummins’ platform-agnostic business philosophy.”

Seite 1 von 4
Northern Genesis Acquisition II Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embark Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business ...
Willdan Selected by City of Dublin for $21.2 Million Distributed Energy Resource and Design-Build ...
Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:05 UhrEmbark and ZF Collaborate to Validate Automatic Steering Control in Self-Driving Trucks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Embark to Host Embark Day on September 22 Ahead of Nasdaq Listing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten