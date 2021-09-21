checkAd

Origin Materials Announces New Partnership with Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, today announced it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global non-profit organization.

Members of the Alliance include industry leaders across the plastics value chain, working towards a common goal of developing, deploying and scaling solutions to end plastic waste in the environment. As a member of the Alliance, Origin will work with fellow members to drive innovation and build a sustainable and circular global plastic value chain. The modern world is built on advanced materials like plastics which are high performance, light weight and cost effective. Since plastics are widely used for their functional advantages, companies are aggressively seeking net zero or low carbon sustainable solutions to fossil-based plastics.

The partnership builds on Origin’s ability to leverage its patented technology platform, which turns inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, to decarbonize and mitigate the climate impact of the global plastic supply chain. Origin’s technology has broad implications for a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market.

Origin’s carbon negative PET is being commercialized to reduce the carbon footprint and climate impact of plastic materials. An analysis by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation found that the impacts of plastics on climate change have been widely underestimated.

Many of today's clothing, carpets, automotive parts, and other products are made from plastics and additional chemicals derived from fossil fuels. During petroleum extraction and processing, greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming and climate change. Origin’s sustainable carbon-negative PET is physically and chemically identical to fossil-based PET. Since Origin PET is produced using sustainable wood residues instead of fossil fuel as feedstock, it has the potential to substantially reduce the energy used and greenhouse gases generated in the process. Additionally, compared with fossil-based PET, Origin PET is equally recyclable within the existing infrastructure, which is critical to creating a circular economy with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

