Indosuez Wealth Management Selects Intercontinental Exchange for Enhanced Portfolio and Margin Optimization

Many wealth managers use over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives as part of their portfolios, and margin optimization remains a key priority for managing and extending their investment strategies. ICE’s derivatives valuation and analytics services, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for structured products and OTC positions, give Indosuez’s capital markets sales team the ability to more concisely measure risk for their customers.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, has chosen ICE’s pre-trade analytics and data to enhance its portfolio and margin optimization.

Cyrille Nahabedian, Global Head of Capital Markets Solutions at Indosuez Wealth Management, said: “With ICE’s solutions, we add a sophisticated risk monitoring solution at the frontier of investment banking services to our client offering. We will offer new opportunities to our clients through innovative risk monitoring tailored to their trading operations. ICE’s service, connected to our information system and methodology, will allow us to model tailor-made investment scenarios for each of our clients.”

Indosuez’s capital markets sales team will also have access to ICE’s derivatives portfolio analytics application, which allows them to analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes. ICE’s platform will be integrated into Indosuez’s S2i system, provided by Azqore, and will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.

“Firms are always looking for new ways to serve the evolving risk management needs of their customers,” said Mark Heckert, Chief Product Officer, Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “With our suite of derivative services, we’re able to provide firms like Indosuez Wealth Management with the intelligence they need for idea generation and portfolio construction around OTC derivative instruments.”

