checkAd

Indosuez Wealth Management Selects Intercontinental Exchange for Enhanced Portfolio and Margin Optimization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, has chosen ICE’s pre-trade analytics and data to enhance its portfolio and margin optimization.

Many wealth managers use over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives as part of their portfolios, and margin optimization remains a key priority for managing and extending their investment strategies. ICE’s derivatives valuation and analytics services, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for structured products and OTC positions, give Indosuez’s capital markets sales team the ability to more concisely measure risk for their customers.

Cyrille Nahabedian, Global Head of Capital Markets Solutions at Indosuez Wealth Management, said: “With ICE’s solutions, we add a sophisticated risk monitoring solution at the frontier of investment banking services to our client offering. We will offer new opportunities to our clients through innovative risk monitoring tailored to their trading operations. ICE’s service, connected to our information system and methodology, will allow us to model tailor-made investment scenarios for each of our clients.”

Indosuez’s capital markets sales team will also have access to ICE’s derivatives portfolio analytics application, which allows them to analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes. ICE’s platform will be integrated into Indosuez’s S2i system, provided by Azqore, and will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.

“Firms are always looking for new ways to serve the evolving risk management needs of their customers,” said Mark Heckert, Chief Product Officer, Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “With our suite of derivative services, we’re able to provide firms like Indosuez Wealth Management with the intelligence they need for idea generation and portfolio construction around OTC derivative instruments.”

For more information on ICE’s derivatives offerings, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/derivatives

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Seite 1 von 2
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indosuez Wealth Management Selects Intercontinental Exchange for Enhanced Portfolio and Margin Optimization Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, has chosen ICE’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business ...
Willdan Selected by City of Dublin for $21.2 Million Distributed Energy Resource and Design-Build ...
Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21Intercontinental Exchange Announces Full Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21NYSE and Intrinsic Exchange Group Partner to Launch a New Asset Class to Power a Sustainable Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ICE Introduces Weather Forecast Data and Analytics on ICE Connect Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ICE and ADP Introduce Workforce Demographics Data for Municipal Bond Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis and Rebecca Frisbie Recognized for Industry-Leading Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ICE to launch Micro MSCI USA and Micro MSCI Europe Index Futures on ICE Futures Singapore
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21ICE Announces That a Record 20,723 Micro NYSE FANG+ Index Futures Traded on August 26
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21ICE Reports Record Futures Open Interest of 48.1 Million Contracts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten