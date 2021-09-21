Following the Successful Launch of Else Kid’s Complete Nutrition Shakes, Else Launches New Flavors

Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids Now Available in Banana Chia and Mango Chia Exclusively on elsenutrition.com, Followed by Amazon and Other Key Retailers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced the launch of two new flavors of its Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids - Banana Chia and Mango Chia - giving parents even more sustainable, clean label, whole food based options. Made from whole food, clean ingredients, including organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which account for 95 percent of the ingredients, Else Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids are packed with nutrients, free from dairy, soy, gluten free and contain 50 percent less sugar than other options available in the market.



“When it comes to teaching kids healthy habits, providing unique options that are not only healthy, but taste delicious is vital in getting them interested and open to trying new flavors and foods,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We’ve been delighted by the great response and rapidly growing sales of our Kid’s products online so far and adding these two nutritious products will further extend this growth.”

The two new flavors, which join the successful launch of the Vanilla and Chocolate products, account for 25% of total sales on the Company’s e-store, were carefully curated by Else Nutrition’s team of scientists and developers. Chia seeds pack a nutritional punch, delivering a healthy dose of antioxidants, protein, fiber, prebiotics, calcium and manganese, while banana and mango offer a multitude of beneficial nutrients as well.

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021, the brand has received over whelming powerful testimonials and reviews from moms. It has gained national retailer support through Sprouts Farmers Market, achieved 40% quarter over quarter online revenue growth (Q2 vs Q1), becoming the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula products Category. With an expansive vision that goes far beyond supporting families and nourishing kids, Else will be releasing additional Plant-Based products for babies ages six months and older later this Fall.