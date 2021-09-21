checkAd

Government of Canada Selects Ceridian to Deliver the Next Generation HR and Pay Pilot

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has been selected to deliver the design and experimentation phase of the Next Generation Human Resources and Pay pilot by the Government of Canada. Ceridian will work with the Government of Canada to co-design and deliver intelligent HR and pay solutions for the federal public service.

“With our global leadership in human capital management, complemented by our deep and longstanding commitment to Canada, we are in a unique position to support Canada’s digital-first vision for modern, mobile, and accessible HR and pay processes,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Government of Canada, unions, and employees by providing our intelligent HR and payroll solutions to our hard-working federal public servants.”

Driven by an intelligent approach to HCM, Ceridian will help the Government of Canada deliver accurate, compliant, and always-on HR and pay solutions for public service employees. The flexibility of the Dayforce platform will help federal departments and agencies adapt to complex, changing legislative requirements while implementing their own unique organizational policies around HR and pay.

“Today’s announcement builds on our tremendous momentum in the Public Sector, and reflects our proven ability to deliver scalable technologies that reduce compliance complexities and risk, while creating engaging employee experiences,” said Ossip.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

