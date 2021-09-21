TILT Holdings Receives Approval to Commence Medical Use of Marijuana Operations for its Brockton, Massachusetts Dispensary, Effective September 21, 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) has approved TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), to commence retail operations at its forthcoming Brockton dispensary, effective September 21, 2021, for the medical use of marijuana.

CAC’s Brockton dispensary is located at 1090 W. Chestnut Street, and operating hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. CAC Brockton has also been granted a provisional Retail Establishment license, and anticipates adult-use operations to be fully approved and formally commence following final inspection by the CCC.

CAC Brockton will open its doors to patients on October 1 as part of a “soft opening” to allow for visits from local officials as well as hands-on budtender training and operations readiness. On Saturday, October 16, CAC Brockton will celebrate its Grand Opening with a weekend of festivities that include a ribbon cutting ceremony and cannabis brand experiential activations.

“We are excited to finally open our second dispensary in the state,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “This has been a long journey for our Massachusetts team, and with final inspections for adult-use underway at both our Brockton and Taunton locations, we look forward to adding adult-use retail to both before year end.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.