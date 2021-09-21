checkAd

Ketamine One Signs LOI with Veteran Services USA to Open Therapy Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

Ketamine-Assisted Treatment Facility to Be Part of a Medical Complex in Blue Island, Illinois

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a non-binding letter of interest (“LOI”) with Veteran Services USA (“VSUSA”) to lease approximately 5,000 square feet of space over an initial term of five years (the “Lease”) in Blue Island, Illinois (the “Blue Island Therapy Center”).

Located in the former MetroSouth Medical Center, the Blue Island Therapy Center is being planned to be part of a larger medical complex. Ketamine One will leverage its experience in ketamine-assisted therapies and innovative treatments, including integrating immersive virtual reality, towards creating a first-of-its-kind healing experience specifically for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and other trauma-related challenges.

Pursuant to the LOI, Ketamine One will provide ketamine assisted therapy in other properties in the Veteran Services USA portfolio. The Company will be working with Veteran Services USA to identify further clinic locations for Ketamine One to develop within the growing network of Veteran Services USA properties.   

“We are very proud to be part of an important project such as this with Veteran Services USA, which will allow Ketamine One to showcase its innovative approach to care and treatment by addressing veterans’ unique needs. Given that between 11-20% of who served in Afghanistan, Iraq or Vietnam have PTSD in a given year, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, our Company sees an immediate need for its services and has a special opportunity to help heal countless veterans,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “The Blue Island Therapy Center provides Ketamine One with another opportunity to demonstrate the broad application of its mental health platform as the Company continues to grow its operational footprint and aggregate medical clinics across North America,” added Mr. Deffett.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ketamine One Signs LOI with Veteran Services USA to Open Therapy Center Ketamine-Assisted Treatment Facility to Be Part of a Medical Complex in Blue Island, IllinoisVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...