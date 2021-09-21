SABRE GOLD – 23% Mineral Resource Increase to Gold Ounces At Copperstone, Arizona

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States.

23% increase in gold ounces in all categories;





53% increase in Measured Resources to 196,000 gold ounces at 7.6 g/t;





45% increase in Inferred Resources to 212,000 gold ounces at 5.9 g/t;





The resource was estimated at a gold price of $1,700 ounce with a modest reduction of 9,700 ounces when calculated at a gold price of $1,600 ounce;





Underground mapping and sampling confirm that the mineralized domains occur where previously modelled;





Drilling continued to demonstrate continuity in mineralization within mineralized domains and delimited some domain edges where step out holes were drilled; and,





Capping of very high grade intercepts were distinct for each mineralized domain and based on conservative detailed statistical analysis which will provide potential further upside.



Giulio T. Bonifacio, CEO & President of Sabre Gold, stated: “We are pleased to release an updated mineral resource estimate for the Copperstone gold mine which has increased by 23% in all categories at an average grade of 6.6 g/t gold and 53% increase in the Measured category at 7.6 g/t gold from the previously published resource estimate. The resource update includes 152 new drill holes for 12,900 meters of additional drilling. The primary focus of drilling was to focus on classification and confirmation of the previous resource estimate. We are pleased with the further increase in the Inferred category, which will provide upside potential for future conversion. Additionally, several highly prospective expansion targets that have been recently identified remain untested."

The updated mineral resource is summarized below:

Mineral Resource

Classification Tonnes

('000's) Gold Grade

grams/tonne Contained

('000's) Measured 806 7.6 196 Indicated 502 6.8 110 Measured & Indicated 1,308 7.3 306 Inferred 1,124 5.9 212

