checkAd

SABRE GOLD – 23% Mineral Resource Increase to Gold Ounces At Copperstone, Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States.

Highlights:

  • 23% increase in gold ounces in all categories;

  • 53% increase in Measured Resources to 196,000 gold ounces at 7.6 g/t;

  • 45% increase in Inferred Resources to 212,000 gold ounces at 5.9 g/t;

  • The resource was estimated at a gold price of $1,700 ounce with a modest reduction of 9,700 ounces when calculated at a gold price of $1,600 ounce;

  • Underground mapping and sampling confirm that the mineralized domains occur where previously modelled;

  • Drilling continued to demonstrate continuity in mineralization within mineralized domains and delimited some domain edges where step out holes were drilled; and,

  • Capping of very high grade intercepts were distinct for each mineralized domain and based on conservative detailed statistical analysis which will provide potential further upside.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, CEO & President of Sabre Gold, stated: “We are pleased to release an updated mineral resource estimate for the Copperstone gold mine which has increased by 23% in all categories at an average grade of 6.6 g/t gold and 53% increase in the Measured category at 7.6 g/t gold from the previously published resource estimate. The resource update includes 152 new drill holes for 12,900 meters of additional drilling. The primary focus of drilling was to focus on classification and confirmation of the previous resource estimate. We are pleased with the further increase in the Inferred category, which will provide upside potential for future conversion. Additionally, several highly prospective expansion targets that have been recently identified remain untested."

The updated mineral resource is summarized below:

Mineral Resource
Classification 		    Tonnes
('000's) 		  Gold Grade
grams/tonne 		  Contained
('000's)
               
Measured     806   7.6   196
Indicated     502   6.8   110
Measured & Indicated     1,308   7.3   306
Inferred     1,124   5.9   212

Notes

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SABRE GOLD – 23% Mineral Resource Increase to Gold Ounces At Copperstone, Arizona TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...