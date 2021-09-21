Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Positive LANTERN Results in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that the positive results of the Company’s Phase 2 LANTERN study of LYR-210 were published online in the peer-review journal, International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. The manuscript titled, “Long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis: Results of LANTERN Phase 2 randomized controlled study,” can be accessed online here.

The LANTERN study evaluated the safety and efficacy of LYR-210 in surgically naïve CRS patients who had failed previous medical management. LYR-210 (7500 µg) was shown to be safe and well-tolerated over the 24-week treatment period and demonstrated statistically significant, rapid, durable, dose-dependent global symptom improvement based on composite Cardinal Symptoms (CS) scores and Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22).

“LYR-210 is the first and only CRS treatment candidate for surgically naïve CRS patients to demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful global symptom improvement based on SNOT-22, the most widely used tool for the measurement of sinonasal symptoms, with results sustained for six months from a single, non-invasive, in-office administration,” said Robert Kern, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “With 4 million patients failing medical management annually, chronic rhinosinusitis is described in the literature as an ‘unrecognized epidemic’ due to its high prevalence, substantial impact on patient quality of life, and significant limitations of treatment options.1 ENTs are eager for new options to help their CRS patients who have failed medical management but want to avoid surgery. I believe that LYR-210 has the potential to completely transform the CRS treatment paradigm.”