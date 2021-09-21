checkAd

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Positive LANTERN Results in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

LYR-210 is the First Drug-Eluting Product Candidate to Demonstrate Statistically Significant Symptom Improvement for Six Months with a Single Administration in Surgically Naïve Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients

Company to Initiate Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN Program around YE’21

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that the positive results of the Company’s Phase 2 LANTERN study of LYR-210 were published online in the peer-review journal, International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. The manuscript titled, “Long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis: Results of LANTERN Phase 2 randomized controlled study,” can be accessed online here.

The LANTERN study evaluated the safety and efficacy of LYR-210 in surgically naïve CRS patients who had failed previous medical management. LYR-210 (7500 µg) was shown to be safe and well-tolerated over the 24-week treatment period and demonstrated statistically significant, rapid, durable, dose-dependent global symptom improvement based on composite Cardinal Symptoms (CS) scores and Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22).

“LYR-210 is the first and only CRS treatment candidate for surgically naïve CRS patients to demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful global symptom improvement based on SNOT-22, the most widely used tool for the measurement of sinonasal symptoms, with results sustained for six months from a single, non-invasive, in-office administration,” said Robert Kern, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “With 4 million patients failing medical management annually, chronic rhinosinusitis is described in the literature as an ‘unrecognized epidemic’ due to its high prevalence, substantial impact on patient quality of life, and significant limitations of treatment options.1 ENTs are eager for new options to help their CRS patients who have failed medical management but want to avoid surgery. I believe that LYR-210 has the potential to completely transform the CRS treatment paradigm.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Positive LANTERN Results in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology LYR-210 is the First Drug-Eluting Product Candidate to Demonstrate Statistically Significant Symptom Improvement for Six Months with a Single Administration in Surgically Naïve Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients Company to Initiate Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...