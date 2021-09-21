Clearmind Medicine Partners with The Hebrew University to Develop Novel Psychedelic Drug

Yissum is known for its ability to discover, analyze and design advanced molecular scaffolds to serve as common platforms for synthesizing various structurally related compounds as potential therapeutic agents and drug candidates.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( CSE: CMND ) (“ Clearmind ” or the " Company "), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce it has established a research and development project with Yissum Research Development Company ( “Yissum” ), the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The collaboration will focus on developing novel, innovative, patentable psychedelics as potential drug candidates to expand Clearmind’s IP portfolio.

According to the terms of the agreement, The Hebrew University researchers, professors Dmitry Tsvelikhovsky, Masha Niv and Avi Priel, will work together to investigate and innovate synthetic novel analogs of known psychedelic compounds, conduct in silico 3D docking studies and rational design, and screen the compounds in an in vitro platform.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented on the announcement, “This is an important partnership for Clearmind. The academic/technology transfer model is responsible for many medical breakthroughs, and the Hebrew University-Yissum partnership is one of the most prolific in the field. I am certain that our collaboration will yield many potential candidates for further evaluation.”

“Yissum is looking forward to collaborating with Clearmind in its mission to discover novel psychedelic compounds. We have assigned our top researchers from multiple fields to this project, and I am confident their broad expertise and know-how will facilitate Clearmind’s ability to expand their pipeline portfolio,” said Dr. Ilya Pittel, VP of business development at Yissum Research Development Company.

Professor Tsvelihovsky added, “Professors Avi Priel and Masha Niv and I are excited to work with the team at Clearmind to create unique synthetic compounds for the development of novel GPCR-focused therapeutics. We believe psychedelics are going to revolutionize the treatment of mental health, and Clearmind's plans put it on the leading edge of innovation in the field. We are quite optimistic that our efforts will lead to new psychotherapy drug candidates.”