BioCryst to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.
BCRXW
Investors:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com
Media:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
ckyroulis@biocryst.com
