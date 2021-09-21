Recro Signs Renewable Energy Agreement With Georgia Power

Investment in Renewable Energy Credits Represents Key Component of Company’s Ongoing Environmental Sustainability Program

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced the signing of a renewable energy agreement with Georgia Power under which the company will purchase 1.2 million renewable energy credits (RECs) through Georgia Power’s Simple Solar Program. The RECs purchased by Recro under this agreement support the generation of renewable electricity from low- or zero-emission resources, while also reducing the emissions associated with the company’s electricity use. Today’s announcement is being made in conjunction with Zero Emissions Day, which is celebrated around the world on September 21st each year.



As part of Georgia Power’s Simple Solar Program, a REC is created for every megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity that is generated and delivered to the power grid from a renewable energy source. Recro’s RECs purchased contribute toward the equivalent reduction of 937,426 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and serve as a key component of the company’s ongoing environmental sustainability program.