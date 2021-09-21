checkAd

Mosaic Minerals Announces Transaction With IAMGOLD and Gaboury Project Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a transaction to sell mining claims to IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX : IMG, NYSE: IAG).

The transaction consists of IAMGOLD acquiring 100% interest in 4 mining claims formerly part of the Opawica Property (Chibougamau mining camp) for a total aggregate purchase price of $150,000 payable to Mosaic according to the following schedule: $50,000 within 10 business days of the closing, $50,000 on or before the date that is one year following the closing date and $50,000 on or before the date that is 18 months following the closing date. Mosaic will also retain a 0.5% net smelter royalty (“NSR”) on the 4 mining claims.

“We are happy to conclude this transaction with IAMGOLD, a great partner for the development of mining properties in Quebec. We are now devoting 100% of our attention to the Gaboury and 113 N properties which could represent an interesting potential for battery metals particularly nickel.” Stated Jonathan Hamel, Mosaic Minerals President and CEO.

Gaboury Project

The management of the company would also like to mention that it has obtained all the necessary permits to undertake a first drilling program on its Gaboury project located 150 KM SW of Rouyn-Noranda, in Abitibi (Québec). A first prospecting survey made it possible to trace in the western extension of the Pike Nickel showing, a few significant nickel anomalies as well as copper, zinc, and silver anomalies in the eastern extension of the same showing. The drilling campaign should starts as soon as possible.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc2c6c55-e745-4cd9 ...

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Copper, Nickel and Zinc deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mosaic Minerals Announces Transaction With IAMGOLD and Gaboury Project Update MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a transaction to sell mining claims to IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX : IMG, NYSE: IAG). The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...