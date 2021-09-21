Versus Systems, represented by L5 Innovations, Will Power Fan Engagement at 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company will bring new and unique fan engagement opportunities through its mobile web-based fan engagement and rewards platform to fans of the Military Bowl.

Fans of the Military Bowl, at home or in-stadium, will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes

The Military Bowl’s experience, powered by Versus Systems, will offer fans the opportunity to engage in exclusive content, trivia, and arcade games for prizes before, during, and after official events.

The 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO will be held December 27, 2021, bringing together teams representing the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO. A portion of the proceeds also benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Leading up to and on game day, fans at home or in-stadium will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes from a range of well- known sponsor and advertiser brands. To play, fans will scan a provided QR code, or they can click a link featured in the Military Bowl app or on Military Bowl social channels.

“We are thrilled to bring a new level of fan engagement to college sports. Our partnership with L5 Innovations and Versus Systems, Inc. provides a great tool to advance our fan engagement,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said.

“L5 Innovations is excited for the opportunity to support the men and women of the military through a partnership with the Military Bowl and promote its mission, which benefits the USO and Patriot Point,” said Deana Dalonzo, President of L5 Innovations.

“The Military Bowl does such important work with the USO, Patriot Point, and the Military Bowl Foundation. We are excited to bring as much attention as possible to the work that they’re doing. We are also thrilled to work with the Military Bowl on its fan engagement efforts both in-stadium and at home. With so many fans eager to cheer on their favorite ACC and AAC teams, Versus is excited to help fans to get even closer to the action with rewarding experiences on game day, and in the weeks leading up to the big event,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.