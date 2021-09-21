checkAd

Versus Systems, represented by L5 Innovations, Will Power Fan Engagement at 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Fans of the Military Bowl, at home or in-stadium, will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company will bring new and unique fan engagement opportunities through its mobile web-based fan engagement and rewards platform to fans of the Military Bowl.

The Military Bowl’s experience, powered by Versus Systems, will offer fans the opportunity to engage in exclusive content, trivia, and arcade games for prizes before, during, and after official events.

The 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO will be held December 27, 2021, bringing together teams representing the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO. A portion of the proceeds also benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Leading up to and on game day, fans at home or in-stadium will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes from a range of well- known sponsor and advertiser brands. To play, fans will scan a provided QR code, or they can click a link featured in the Military Bowl app or on Military Bowl social channels. 

“We are thrilled to bring a new level of fan engagement to college sports. Our partnership with L5 Innovations and Versus Systems, Inc. provides a great tool to advance our fan engagement,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. 

“L5 Innovations is excited for the opportunity to support the men and women of the military through a partnership with the Military Bowl and promote its mission, which benefits the USO and Patriot Point,” said Deana Dalonzo, President of L5 Innovations.

“The Military Bowl does such important work with the USO, Patriot Point, and the Military Bowl Foundation. We are excited to bring as much attention as possible to the work that they’re doing. We are also thrilled to work with the Military Bowl on its fan engagement efforts both in-stadium and at home. With so many fans eager to cheer on their favorite ACC and AAC teams, Versus is excited to help fans to get even closer to the action with rewarding experiences on game day, and in the weeks leading up to the big event,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems, represented by L5 Innovations, Will Power Fan Engagement at 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton Fans of the Military Bowl, at home or in-stadium, will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizesLOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...