Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update and Investment Outlook

The Venture Capital Platform Announces A New Investment in Evanesce – A Sustainable Packaging Solutions Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to provide the following corporate update and investment outlook for Billy Goat’s shareholders, stakeholders and other interested parties. The Company is also pleased to announce its investment in Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (“Evanesce”), which is a sustainable packaging disruptor that is accelerating the adoption of green packaging while re-designing standard disposable food containers.



Billy Goat offers investors a diversified exposure to rapidly growing companies with ESG values that are making a positive impact while providing innovative solutions to the global environmental crisis. The Company is committed to generating strong returns for its investors by allocating capital and resources to develop businesses that are paving the way of bringing sustainable products to market while reducing their carbon footprint, waste, and emissions. While Billy Goat seeks to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities, it is also committed to ensuring that corporate social responsibility is central to each investee company’s competitive strategy.

Over the course of 2021, the Company has expanded its portfolio of investee companies through various transactions focused on the blue economy, the segments of which include functional food, plant-based alternatives, food technology and green packaging solutions. In addition to the Evanesce investment, the Company has made three other core investments – Sophie’s Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, and FunGuys Beverages. Below is a summary of each investee business: