Orsu Metals Identified the Extent of the Mineralized Envelopes Based on First Results From 2021 Exploration Program

21.09.2021   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU)(OTC PINK:ORSUF) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Sergeevskoe project located in Russia.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU)(OTC PINK:ORSUF) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Sergeevskoe project located in Russia.

The Company has completed a geochemical sampling survey. A total of 2456 soil samples were collected, covering approximately 5.5 square kilometres of the license area outside of the resource envelope located in the southeast of the Sergeevskoe licence area and excluding the Karmaevskoe part in the northeast of the licence disturbed by historical trenching or drilling. The samples were collected along the north-south traverses, spacing 100 m. The distance between the individual samples was 20 m. In several instances it was not possible to collect soil samples on steep slopes covered by rocks debris and in the areas of permafrost.

To date, the Company received multi-element assays, including gold, silver, and pathfinders, for 1079 samples (43.9% of total) mostly from the northern and eastern parts of the Sergeevskoe licence (see Figure below). The assay results for the remaining 56.1% are expected in the second half of October 2021.

More than 50% of received assays revealed values in excess of 0.1 ppm gold. These values were used to compile a preliminary map (see figure below) showing the distribution of the +0.1 ppm gold anomalies. Many samples returned gold values more than 0.25 and 0.5 ppm. One sample returned 1.11 ppm gold. The higher-grade assays tend to occur in clusters which represent the most obvious drilling targets. The Company will provide full statistics once Orsu receives all assay results.

The new data clearly outline anomalies previously unknown in the area due to poor quality of historical surveys and contamination from historical workings. In particular, the 1-km-long and 320-m-wide northwest-trending anomaly in the centre of the licence clearly shows where a gold-quartz stockwork can be traced from Peak Klyuchi and Kozie domains, essentially with a chance to double the strike length of the known mineralized envelope.

Many closely spaced north-northwest-trending anomalies were identified in the northern part of the Sergeevskoe licence over a distance of 2800 m. They form two clusters, 1500x1000 m and 1000x750 m, on strike from each other and on immediate continuation of mineralization known at the Karmaevskoe Au-Mo vein occurrence, in the Klyuchevskoe open pit, and to the north of the Kozie domain, all with established gold resources.

