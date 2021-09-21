checkAd

Embark and ZF Collaborate to Validate Automatic Steering Control in Self-Driving Trucks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, and ZF, a top global Tier-1 supplier, today announced a collaboration to test, validate, and integrate ZF’s ReAX adaptive steering technology to ensure compatibility with the Embark Universal Interface (EUI). This collaboration will enable the validation of the ReAX steering system and core algorithm, ultimately leading to a safer and more performant autonomous technology stack. Both companies pursue an OEM-agnostic approach with the trucking industry, cooperating with both OEM and fleet customers and providing them with the technology to safely operate.

With the EUI, Embark enables carriers to begin trials and deployment of Embark self-driving software on trucks from the carriers’ preferred OEM. The EUI is a set of standardized self-driving modules and the flexible interfaces necessary to more easily and robustly integrate Embark's autonomous technology onto truck OEM vehicle platforms. The EUI is currently in development for trucks from the four major OEMs in the U.S. – Freightliner, Navistar International, PACCAR, and Volvo – representing the vast majority of the Class-8 trucks on the road nationwide.

Embark has tested ZF technology for four years and this collaboration will take the relationship to the next level. ZF will provide access to the prototype ReAX steering solution and engineering support to Embark, including installation and operation of the system. In turn, Embark will integrate and test ReAX with the EUI, and will relay data and results to ZF in order to promote continued development and improvement of a self-driving system that is compatible across OEM platforms.

“As the autonomous trucking sector grows, it’s incumbent upon Tier-1 suppliers like ZF to outfit technology companies and OEMs with next-generation solutions,” said Julien Plenchette, vice president, Americas, Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, ZF Group. “Our collaboration with Embark provides additional data for critical testing and validation of the ReAX steering solution and will ensure that Embark’s autonomous trucks are equipped with best-in-class steering innovations as the company pursues its commercialization effort.”

