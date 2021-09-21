checkAd

Transfix, Inc., a Leading, Next-generation Digital Freight Platform, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through a Business Combination With G Squared Ascend I, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Transfix Inc. (“Transfix”), a leading digital freight platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I, Inc. (“G Squared Ascend I”) (NYSE: GSQD), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of G Squared (“G Squared”), a growth-stage venture capital fund manager focused on the technology sector. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the first quarter 2022. The combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “TF."

Transfix’s digital freight platform - powered by its proprietary technology, AI, and automation and underpinned with world-class operations - is transforming the traditional and digital freight sector, bringing together the world’s best shippers and carriers, and delivering a transparent, trusted, and sustainable freight ecosystem. Transfix works with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies as well as mid- and small sized shippers, and has built a strong carrier community across the U.S.

Transfix’s asset-light business model has produced strong revenue growth and a rapidly expanding gross margin with exceptional operating leverage. This is demonstrated by the company’s ability to grow revenue by over 40% in 2020, while gross profit grew over 100%, despite a highly-tumultuous freight environment caused by the global pandemic.

Lily Shen, Transfix CEO and President, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with G Squared on this significant milestone. They have been incredible partners who share our excitement about the opportunity ahead, and who bring invaluable expertise in and knowledge of our rapidly growing sector. With this transaction, Transfix is well-positioned to accelerate growth and innovation to drive our impact at scale. We are at the beginning of a new era for the freight industry.”

Drew McElroy, Transfix Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, stated, “This announcement marks an important moment in Transfix’s natural evolution to a public company. Our vision, since day one, has been to build the world’s most connected and intelligent freight platform. This marks the next important step in advancing and accelerating toward that goal.”

Larry Aschebrook, Founder & Managing Partner, G Squared and Chairman, G Squared Ascend I, commented, “Transfix’s leadership team has built a best-in-class business with an incredible team of freight industry and technology experts. The company has consistently delivered impressive growth and margin expansion and has demonstrated a clear path to profitability. We are delighted to continue our support of Transfix's industry-disruptive business as it raises the bar for the entire sector to move goods more sustainably.”

