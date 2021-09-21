1847 Goedeker Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Leadership Team’s Vision and Strategy

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today issued the below letter, signed by recently-appointed Chief Executive Officer Albert Fouerti, to the Company’s stockholders. As a reminder, Goedeker’s inaugural Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement and other proxy materials. Stockholders are not being asked to take action at this time.

I recently accepted the Chief Executive Officer role at 1847 Goedeker Inc. (“Goedeker” or the “Company”) for a simple reason: the Company has a unique opportunity to become the pure play ecommerce leader in the $32 billion U.S. home appliances category. My goal is to build a world-class business that ultimately holds a double-digit share of the category. That is why I am devoting all of my energy and time to implementing the type of strategy that produced years of growth for Appliances Connection, Inc. (“Appliances Connection”) prior to the combination with Goedeker.

With this context in mind, I want to stress that Goedeker is only beginning its pursuit of scale and market leadership. We just closed the Appliances Connection transaction in June and initiated a management transition in August. We are still integrating the two businesses and putting the pieces in place to offer customers unrivaled selection, the most competitive pricing, faster shipping and a differentiated ecommerce experience that allows them to conceptualize appliances in their homes. Our mission is to make it as easy as possible for customers to execute orders through a click of the mouse or a phone call.

Fortunately, we have the right people and the right plan to accelerate the integration and speed up our foundation-building phase. I am confident enough in our prospects that I recently added to my sizable stockholdings by purchasing 330,000 shares on the open market. My interests remain squarely aligned with yours.

In an effort to lay the groundwork for sustainable and profitable growth, our leadership is seeking to replicate the playbook that underpinned Appliances Connection’s success. This includes:

Ensuring expansive product selection. Due to our specialization in home appliances and strong relationships with suppliers, we are providing customers expanded access to core, premium and luxury brands. This includes upgraded and environmentally-friendly products as well as more private label offerings. We believe this is a distinct value proposition that will continue to set Goedeker apart from brick-and-mortar retailers and larger ecommerce companies that treat home appliances like one component of a massive product catalog. Although there are near-term inventory headwinds due to supply chain disruptions, we are leveraging our new economies of scale and purchasing power to obtain as much inventory as possible. We expect demand for our products to remain strong for the foreseeable future due to the thriving housing economy.

Prioritizing competitive pricing. Thanks to our economies of scale and technology capabilities, we are now offering the minimum advertised price approximately 88%-92% of the time. We believe our consumer-friendly pricing can become even more enticing once supply chain constraints ease and suppliers increase promotions that Goedeker can pass along to customers. We will continue to invest in best-in-class pricing algorithms and the latest insights to adjust pricing in as close to real-time as possible.

Providing fast and reliable shipping via a growing fulfillment network. We are in the process of expanding our fulfillment network to provide cost-effective, quicker and more dependable shipping. Given our expanding customer bases in the southeast and southwest, we are identifying well-positioned fulfillment centers in Florida, Texas and California. Our thorough cost-benefit analysis leads us to believe that establishing facilities in these geographies will limit the number of delivery transfers and touches on orders, thereby reducing shipping expenses and minimizing the likelihood of product damage that spurs customer dissatisfaction.

Strengthening customer service. We are replicating the Appliances Connection customer care model at Goedeker. This means building a customer care team that is instinctively accommodative and exceptionally well-versed when it comes to our products. Our team is already cutting down on call wait times and improving online response times. We are doing everything in our power to drive lifetime customer loyalty.

Maintaining a best-in-class technology stack and digital marketing presence. Since joining the Company, I have been working with our teams to ensure that the integrated Appliances Connection and Goedeker fulfillment network has the very best warehouse management and logistics systems. This will allow us to better track our existing inventory and emerging needs, ultimately helping mitigate margin erosion. We are also optimizing the Company’s front-end technology, including our web properties and pay-per-click marketing programs.

Initiating a rebrand that will result in Appliances Connection and Goedeker operating under one brand. We have retained a top marketing agency to help us establish an inviting, memorable brand that can maintain lifetime customer loyalty. Taking this step will allow us to have one website, one marketing strategy and one set of customer analytics. We expect this rebrand to be a strong tailwind for us once it is finalized in early 2022.

Although we guided significant revenue growth for fiscal year 2021 in our August 12th earnings release, our opportunity is long-term in nature. I firmly believe that executing on the aforementioned initiatives in the coming quarters will give us the opportunity to grow sustainably and profitably for years to come. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) and I are committed to seizing meaningful market share – not being a niche player.