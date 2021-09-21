ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not long ago we continued our coverage of Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ) , a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions with an essay on how the Company reported that it launched a new exclusive mobile payment option for driver license psychological testing in Indonesia. The tests are mandatory for millions of Indonesians looking to obtain or renew their license.

It’s not that we are prophetic or even that we’re that skilled at identifying opportunity. We just know that deals can beget deals.

And with the size of the opportunity in Indonesia. As such, it is with interest that we are looking at the report that Logiq received approval of an annual lending rate from the Indonesian Government to provide micro-lending services to the more than 50 million members of Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members in Indonesia.

First off, we love the idea of micro lending, of helping those in need start businesses and better themselves. Microlending can be amazing, transformative… mutually beneficial for lender and recipient.

As Logiq president Brent Suen said, “This lending rate approval by the Indonesian Government represents a major step towards improving the lives of millions of Indonesians who do not have access to traditional financial services.”

It’s another big deal with the Indonesian government which for us certainly implies some level of trust or satisfaction with the decision makers. But it’s also an opportunity to change lives and to potentially bring in additional revenue for Logiq.

For more information, visit https://logiq.com/.

