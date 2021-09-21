checkAd

Emerging Markets Report Fifty Million Reasons

Logic to Enter Massive Market, Changes Lives for the Better

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not long ago we continued our coverage of Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions with an essay on how the Company reported that it launched a new exclusive mobile payment option for driver license psychological testing in Indonesia. The tests are mandatory for millions of Indonesians looking to obtain or renew their license.

It’s not that we are prophetic or even that we’re that skilled at identifying opportunity. We just know that deals can beget deals.

And with the size of the opportunity in Indonesia. As such, it is with interest that we are looking at the report that Logiq received approval of an annual lending rate from the Indonesian Government to provide micro-lending services to the more than 50 million members of Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members in Indonesia.

First off, we love the idea of micro lending, of helping those in need start businesses and better themselves. Microlending can be amazing, transformative… mutually beneficial for lender and recipient.

As Logiq president Brent Suen said, “This lending rate approval by the Indonesian Government represents a major step towards improving the lives of millions of Indonesians who do not have access to traditional financial services.”

It’s another big deal with the Indonesian government which for us certainly implies some level of trust or satisfaction with the decision makers. But it’s also an opportunity to change lives and to potentially bring in additional revenue for Logiq.

For more information, visit https://logiq.com/.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $475,000 by Logiq, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com  





Disclaimer

