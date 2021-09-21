Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Good Hope Niobium Project

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Quebec to conduct a high-resolution Magnetic and Radiometric airborne geophysical survey on the Good Hope Niobium Project, located 60 km northwest of Marathon, Ontario. The survey is scheduled to begin at the end of September 2021 and be completed over a period of 1 to 3 days.

Good Hope Niobium Property Location

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Geophysical Survey Plan (Prospectair Geosurveys Inc.)

The planned airborne survey will better define the potential of the area surrounding the discovered niobium-rich carbonatite occurrences outlined in Plato Gold’s 2018 diamond drilling program. Results from both the survey and the recently completed sampling program conducted on the 2018 drill core (see Plato Gold News Release, August 25, 2021), will be used to focus the company’s exploration work moving forward. The expanded sampling program resulted in the submission of 2,314 samples to the Actlabs Laboratory facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario for niobium analysis. The company expects to start receiving results from this program over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Anomalies generated by the company’s airborne geophysical survey and assay results from the sampling program, will be used in targeting a phase 2 diamond drilling program at the main discovery area on the Good Hope Property.

The Good Hope Property is a discrete carbonatite complex located northwest of the Prairie Lake Carbonatite Complex. The Good Hope carbonatites are host to niobium mineralization which occurs principally as pyrochlore-apatite clasts within a carbonatite breccia. The carbonatites are distinct in their mineralogy from the nearby Prairie Lake Complex.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a ‘Qualified Person’ (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Plato Gold Corp .

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins Ontario, Marathon Ontario, and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario with a focus on gold.