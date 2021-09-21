checkAd

Pacira Announces Publication of Phase 3 Study of EXPAREL Infiltration in Pediatric Patients Undergoing Spinal or Cardiac Surgeries

Study demonstrating safety and tolerability of EXPAREL published in Journal of Clinical Anesthesia

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) today announced that full results of its Phase 3 PLAY study of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) administered via infiltration in pediatric patients undergoing spinal or cardiac surgeries have been published in Journal of Clinical Anesthesia. The study, which was designed to establish the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of EXPAREL in a pediatric population, found the PK profile was comparable across age groups and generally consistent with the profile in adult patients. No safety concerns were identified at a dose of 4 mg/kg.

Key findings include:

  • The safety of EXPAREL was comparable to bupivacaine and consistent across treatment groups.
  • There were no treatment-related cardiac or nervous system adverse events (AEs) in the EXPAREL arm.
  • EXPAREL was well tolerated for all age groups, with no discontinuations due to AEs.

“Traditionally, clinicians seeking pain control in pediatric patients have been forced to choose between opioids or traditional local anesthetics that require the use of cumbersome catheters or pumps to provide the duration of pain control needed in historically painful surgical procedures,” said Christopher Tirotta, MD, Chief of Anesthesiology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and lead author in the PLAY study. “The results from this study demonstrate the excellent safety profile of EXPAREL, which provides prolonged pain control and offers versatility of administration without many of the unwanted side effects that often come with opioids.”

The PLAY study was the basis of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the expansion of the EXPAREL label to include single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia in patients 6 years of age and older on March 22, 2021.

This study was a multicenter, open-label, randomized trial that enrolled 98 patients to two patient groups: patients aged 12 to less than 17 years and patients aged 6 to less than 12 years. Results demonstrated that plasma bupivacaine levels following local infiltration with EXPAREL remained below the toxic threshold in adults across age groups and procedures. Additionally, AEs were mild to moderate, supporting the safety of EXPAREL in pediatric patients undergoing spine or cardiac surgery.

