Arbutus Appoints Lisa M. Caperelli as Vice President, Investor Relations

WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced the Company has appointed Lisa M. Caperelli to the newly created position of Vice President of Investor Relations, leading investor relations strategy and communications activities, reporting to David Hastings, Arbutus’ Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Lisa to the management team as she brings a wealth of experience in running highly effective investor relations and communications programs in the life sciences industry,” commented David Hastings. "We look forward to leveraging Lisa’s expertise to communicate our differentiated approach for developing a combination regimen to provide a functional cure for people living with HBV and our ongoing efforts related to our coronavirus discovery program.”

Ms. Caperelli has 20 years of demonstrated experience in leading the strategy and execution of comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications programs for various early- to commercial-stage publicly traded biotechnology companies. Most recently she held the position of Associate Vice President at Harmony Biosciences. Prior to Harmony, Lisa held roles of increasing responsibility in investor relations, corporate communications and patient advocacy with several biotech companies including Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Advaxis, Inc., PolyMedix and Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Ms. Caperelli holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Delaware Valley University. She is an active member of the National Investors Relations Institute (NIRI) and currently serves as President of the Philadelphia Chapter.

Lisa Caperelli stated, “I am excited to join the Arbutus team that is experienced in the development of antivirals and passionate about developing therapies for chronic HBV infection and coronaviruses. I look forward to interacting with the investment community as we continue to advance our pipeline.”

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that it believes have the potential to provide a new curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com





