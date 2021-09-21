checkAd

Progenity to Participate in 11th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that the company will participate in the 11th annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, October 28-29, 2021 in Boston.

Progenity’s Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Chris Wahl, MD, MBA, will participate in the panel titled "Orally Ingestible Devices for Biologics Delivery” on Friday, October 29, at 9:35 a.m. ET. The panel discussion will be live-streamed and will be available on demand for three months following the conference to registered attendees.

The session will explore oral delivery of biologics and the many technological approaches currently under investigation and showing promising results, including Progenity’s Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS), which is designed to enable needle-free systemic delivery of large-molecule biologics in a liquid formulation.

In addition to participating on the panel, the company will also be meeting with potential and existing pharmaceutical partners. Progenity recently signed its third partnership with a major pharmaceutical company to evaluate delivery of large molecules using the OBDS platform.

About the Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS)
Progenity’s Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS) is an ingestible capsule designed for needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules, including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acids. These substances cannot survive stomach acids and are too large to be absorbed in the intestine and are therefore currently delivered by injection. Once swallowed, the OBDS capsule is designed to transit the intestinal tract and trigger in the small intestine, where it will use liquid jet release to inject drug directly into the small intestine for optimal bioavailability.

The OBDS platform is designed to enable delivery of liquid drug, eliminating the need for reformulation, and allows for industry-leading dosing of over 50 mg of proteins and over 5 mg of peptides. This makes the technology broadly applicable for large molecule candidates. With more frequent administration, oral delivery has the potential to improve drug efficacy and safety as compared to current injection regimens.

Progenity is currently conducting preclinical studies to demonstrate the bioavailability of its lead candidates PGN-OB1 (adalimumab) and PGN-OB2 (liraglutide, a GLP-1 agonist). In addition, the company has entered an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. Progenity has also entered agreements with two leading pharmaceutical companies to evaluate delivery of their proprietary drugs via the OBDS platform.

