Binovi Announces Management and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF)(FRA:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, today announces that Tania Archer has resigned as Interim CEO and Director of the Company to pursue other endeavours, effective immediately. Ms. Archer will remain available to the Company to ensure a seamless transition. The Company is also pleased to announce that Marc Lakmaaker has been appointed Interim CEO and member of the board of directors.

Terry Booth, Chairman of the Board at Binovi, stated, "We want to thank Ms. Archer for her work for Binovi over the past few years, most recently as Interim COO and Interim CEO, where she was instrumental in developing new sales relationships and commencing the reorganization better to align the organization with our anticipated growth. We are also very pleased that Marc has accepted the role of Interim CEO. Marc is a capital markets savvy executive with deep experience in corporate and commercial development, communications and capital markets, a mix of capabilities that matches the needs for this position at this stage in the development of the Company. I have had the opportunity to work with Marc over the past several years, and have always been impressed with his insights, ability to execute and deliver. I look forward to working closely with Marc as we capitalize on the amazing prospects for the Company."

"This was a difficult decision that I reached after much consideration. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I want to thank the team for all of their hard work and support," said Archer. "Binovi's brand visibility has grown exponentially during the pandemic, resulting in significant quarter over quarter increased sales and revenue growth. I am excited to watch the many strategic partnerships with professional sports teams that were secured during my tenure, as both the head of marketing and as the Interim CEO, continue to benefit from Binovi's technology platform that uses neuroscience to unlock human performance. I will sorely miss my colleagues at Binovi but I am confident that in Mr. Lakmaaker the Company has appointed a capable successor."

