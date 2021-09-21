checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is working on prototypes for a plant-based desserts line.

Komo is developing the new desserts in its research and development kitchen using 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites designed to make plant-based eating easy, yet ultimately satisfying.

Komo plans to launch the new sweets line through its direct-to-consumer platform in November 2021. The goal is to launch new products locally with the intention of garnering initial consumer feedback on new concepts and innovation. This feedback will be used as a guide for ensuring the product meets customer expectations and validates the demand of new ideas. If the new products are well received, then Komo will scale up manufacturing for a nationwide launch through retail channels in 2022.

"As a plant-based consumer I've noticed it's often difficult to find products that are wholesome, vegan, convenient and satisfy the sweet cravings," says Jeffrey Ma, President and CEO of Komo's operating subsidiary Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. "We can't wait to share our new products with existing and new consumers. Everything we make is aimed to make plant-based eating easier without giving up taste, satisfaction and the joy of sharing foods with others. Naturally, desserts and sweets are the next extension of our plant-based comfort foods platform."

Mr. Ma oversees the Komo plant-based innovation team and has overseen the launch of all of Komo's products. He gained experience in plant-based food development when he was the Research and Development Project Lead at Daiya Foods Inc. from 2012 to 2015 and as the Research & Innovation Manager at VEGA (Danone Company) from 2015 to 2019, while the company grew to the #1 plant-based protein powder brand in North America (acquired by Danone Co. in 2016).

The plant-based desserts are the third line of plant-based products that Komo has been developing this year. The first was Komo's ready-to-bake comfort classics, launched in March 2021, with plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie. Komo launched a second line, Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM, in June 2021, as versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.

