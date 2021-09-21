checkAd

Benzaldehyde Market to Witness Considerable Growth Due to Rising Utilization in Flavoring Chemicals, Odorants, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:30   

- Use of benzaldehyde as an intermediary while producing flavoring chemicals and odorants will invite promising growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period

- Increasing demand from pharmaceutical, aroma chemicals, and agriculture industries will boost the growth prospects of the benzaldehyde market considerably

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing use of benzaldehyde in many industries due to its advantageous properties such as complete solubility in ether and alcohol and sweet smell is expected to offer substantial growth prospects to the benzaldehyde market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a detailed analysis on various aspects related to the growth of the benzaldehyde market. According to TMR analysts, the global market for benzaldehyde is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of benzaldehyde across cosmetics and personal care industry will lead to the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in the disposable income of individuals around the world is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the global market. The emergence of new players in the benzaldehyde market is also likely to add to the market growth trajectory, as players would invest more in R&Dto developnew formulations, thus increasing the growth rate of the benzaldehyde market.

Key Findings of Report:

Increasing Prominence of Artificial Cherry, Almond Flavors to Present New Avenues of Growth

Almond and cherry flavors have gained considerable popularity among the masses. Various drinks, ointments, and food products include artificial almond and cherry flavors. Benzaldehyde contains the aroma of almond and cherry. The aroma of cherry and almond is similar and hence, benzaldehyde is a common ingredient in many products that need these flavors. Thus, these aspects will have a profound impact on the growth structure of the benzaldehyde market.

