Nextech AR Provides Company Update to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is providing an update to shareholders and invites its shareholders to a Proactive Livestream event today at 1pm EST.

Livestream Details
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e7aUdaW6T0uoK9FNlH_APw

To the Shareholders of Nextech AR Solutions:

Introduction

Nextech AR Solutions is in the midst of an important period of growth and transition. With increasing attention from big tech, media and investors around the rapidly emerging augmented reality industry, which we anticipated with Nextech’s formation in 2018, the opportunity before us is greater than ever. In this letter we will review and clarify the strategic initiatives Nextech is taking in order to maintain and advance our leadership within this new frontier and capture market share with our entire suite of increasingly interconnected products.

As we move to Q4 and into 2022, we are focused on our development and release of multiple first to market SaaS platforms for Augmented Reality:

We are very excited that our AR for Ecommerce SaaS platform is launching in the next few weeks as we are seeing this market rapidly gain momentum.

We are also working on the following SaaS platforms:

  • Education Technology (Q4-2021)
  • CAD to POLY (Q2-2022)
  • Spatial Mapping/Metaverse (Q2-2022)
  • holoX - Human Holograms (Q4-2021)
  • Ad Network - 3D AR (Q1-2022)
  • Virtual/Hybrid Events (Q4-2021)
  • WebAR/Threedy.ai for ecommerce (Q4-2021)

First Half 2021 Financial Recap

I will first provide you with a brief update on our second quarter 2021 financial results, which were announced in August.

  • For the six months ended June 30th, 2021 revenue increased 130% to $13.8 million, compared to the same six months period last year, while gross profit increased 59% to $5.6 million over the same period.
  • Revenue for the three months ended June 30th, 2021 was $6.1 million an increase of over 73% compared to the three months ended June 30th, 2020 of $3.5 million
  • Gross profit for the three months ended June 30th, 2021 was $2.3 million an increase of over 6% compared to the three months ended June 30th, 2020 of $2.2 million
  • Nextech cash on hand as of June 30th, 2021 was $15.4 million

I would like to make mention of the two transformative acquisitions we have made in 2021:

Wertpapier


DatumTitel
14.09.21Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent
Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.21Nextech AR Announces New SaaS Offering To Boost Its Augmented Reality For Ecommerce Solutions
Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.21Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations
Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.21Nextech AR and Kohls Expand Augmented Reality Contract For Ecommerce
Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.21Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.21Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It's 3D AR Search Program
Business Wire (engl.)