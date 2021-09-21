checkAd

Tokens.com Expands Digital Asset Portfolio With Additional ETH 2.0 Purchase

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada:COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:76M) (OTC USA: “SMURF”) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). Tokens.com is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 200 ETH 2.0 this week, bringing the total of ETH 2.0 owned for staking to 2,710.

“The pull-back in the market this week presented an opportunity to buy-the-dip and pick up some additional ETH. The pull-back was not specific to crypto and ETH is the dominant blockchain used to build and host DeFi and NFT applications. These areas of crypto are showing continued strength, thus, the purchase is strategic to grow our inventory of tokens linked to DeFi and NFTs,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

ETH and ETH 2.0 are the native cryptocurrency tokens for the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a decentralized, open source blockchain that is programmable through smart contracts. It is the dominant blockchain used to build DeFi platforms, which allow peer-to-peer financial services without the need of a bank or intermediary. ETH and ETH 2.0 represent the second largest cryptocurrency in the world based on market capitalization.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) based tokens. Through it’s growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and Non-Fungible Tokens.

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

