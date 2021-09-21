NICE Actimize Establishes Strategic Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to Expand Markets for its Financial Crime Solutions

TCS’s comprehensive set of services in the financial crime domain include consulting, analytics, transformation and technology solutions, platform solutions, and change management services. TCS continuously invests in financial crime and compliance-focused research to combat financial crime, enhance associated market compliance, and minimize financial and reputational risks.

NICE Actimize , a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE ) business, today announced a strategic partner agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to expand its markets for its financial crime solutions to TCS’s broad customer base focused on banking, insurance and other financial services organizations.

Among the additional benefits of this collaboration, client organizations will receive an efficient path to demonstrate innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and simplify business processes. TCS will leverage its Machine First approach and innovative solutions in financial crime and compliance to offer end-to-end services to financial institutions to control financial crime and fraud risks.

“Evolving financial crime typologies, increased transgressions, and higher risk exposures require financial institutions to continuously enhance the controls for combating financial crime. Advanced technology designs, data interventions, and digitalization can enable these organizations to maintain a robust defense,” said K Krithivasan, Business Group Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS. “The TCS and NICE Actimize partnership will bring in the right mix of domain expertise, data analytics, world-class solutions, scale and agility to help our customers transform their financial crime controls and compliance function.”

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize, said, “As we join together with the TCS organization, NICE Actimize is excited to expand the footprint for our financial crime solutions, while allowing us to provide enhanced customer support and services. We welcome the opportunity to further our market expansion within TCS’s extensive network.”

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.