Bill.com to Offer $1.0 Billion of Common Stock
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it proposes to offer pursuant to an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) $1.0 billion in shares of its common stock (the “shares”), subject to market conditions and other factors. Bill.com also intends to grant the underwriters of the shares a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million in shares.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering will be made pursuant to Bill.com’s automatic shelf registration statement (which includes a base prospectus), which Bill.com filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today and automatically became effective upon filing, and a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (together with such base prospectus, the "preliminary prospectus") which Bill.com also filed with the SEC today. Before investing in the shares, investors should read the preliminary prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and any free writing prospectus related to the offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by phone at 1-866-471-2526; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare