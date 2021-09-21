Bill.com to Offer $1.0 Billion of Common Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it proposes to offer pursuant to an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) $1.0 billion in shares of its common stock (the “shares”), subject to market conditions and other factors. Bill.com also intends to grant the underwriters of the shares a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million in shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.