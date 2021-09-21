Bill.com to Offer $500.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Bill.com also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will mature on April 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding January 1, 2027, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Bill.com’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Bill.com.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Bill.com to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Bill.com will also be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes or a redemption notice, as the case may be, prior to the maturity date. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Bill.com’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after October 5, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Bill.com’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.