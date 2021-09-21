checkAd

Offer update – close of early bird discount

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

21 September 2021

Offer update – close of early bird discount

The Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announced on 2 September 2021 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the "Offer").

Under the Offer, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited ("CGWL") offered investors an 'early bird' discount of up to two per cent. on the initial fee for those applications received by CGWL on or before 29 October 2021. This was subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the ‘early bird' offer of £15 million. Such discounts are paid through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the subscriber.

The Company is pleased to announce that the 'early bird' offer is now fully subscribed.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837





