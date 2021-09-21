Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting CompaniesWednesday and Thursday, September 22 - 23, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference, to be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

