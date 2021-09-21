checkAd

Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Announce Strategic Transaction to Advance Offshore Wind Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), today announced a restructuring of their Vineyard Wind joint venture which will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and expertise to continue to grow the U.S. offshore wind industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005633/en/

Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners restructures joint venture with Vineyard Wind 1 remaining a 50/50 joint venture between the parties, Lease Area OCS-A 534 containing Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind to be owned by Avangrid Renewables and Lease Area OCS-A 522 to be owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Vineyard Wind joint venture, which pioneered offshore wind in the United States, has successfully built a portfolio that includes Vineyard Wind 1, the first commercial scale offshore wind project in U.S. waters. Vineyard Wind 1, an 800-megawatt (MW) project that will deliver clean energy to Massachusetts beginning in 2023, reached financial close last week and is beginning construction this month.

Vineyard Wind 1 will continue to be developed as a 50/50 joint venture between the partners and Avangrid Renewables will have an option to gain operational control once the project reaches commercial operation. Avangrid Renewables will take full ownership of lease area OCS-A 0534 which includes Park City Wind, an 804 MW project which will deliver clean energy to Connecticut, and Commonwealth Wind, which last week submitted a bid for up to 1,200 MW to the third Massachusetts offshore wind competitive solicitation.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will take full ownership of lease area OCS-A 0522, the easternmost offshore wind area, which has the potential to deliver over 2,500 MW of clean energy into New England and New York.

“Along with Avangrid Renewables, we have during the previous week achieved the most important milestone for offshore wind in the U.S., and with our partner are excited to lead Vineyard Wind 1 through the construction phase and complete this trailblazing project,” said Christian T. Skakkebæk, Senior Partner in CIP. “Lease area 522 has the highest wind speed of any lease area in the northeast and will be a very competitive site for solicitations from New York to Massachusetts. Continuing to operate with our core leadership team and local staff in place, we can build on the strong relationships and early engagement with all stakeholders that has always been at the core of our development philosophy as we move forward.”

Wertpapier


