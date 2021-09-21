Luckin Coffee Files Annual Report for Fiscal 2020

Represents Another Important Milestone as Company Executes on Plan to Return to Normalized Financial Reporting

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



2020 FISCAL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS