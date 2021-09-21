Fobi Announces Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System Now Available in Fobi’s Venue Management System for Conferences & Events

Fobi’s venue management platform will now offer Draganfly’s Smart Vital assessment system as a key product offering to Fobi’s Passcreator mobile Wallet passes, proprietary Smart Tap Devices, Smart Scan Pass Validation App and Insight Portal for event analytics.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the " Company " or " Fobi "), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce that Draganfly’s (NASDAQ: DPRO) Vital Intelligence Smart Vital system has been integrated into Fobi’s Venue Management System for Conferences & Events.

Prior to an event, Fobi enables organizers to prompt their guests to complete health protocol screening on their mobile phones. Using the phone’s camera, Draganfly’s Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs which include body temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). It does not register and store any personal data of the individual being screened.

To watch how Fobi’s Venue Management System for Conferences, Schools & Events works, please click here .

“Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence products have been game-changers for universities, corrections facilities, sporting events and large scale conferences over the course of the past 18 months,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “We are excited to partner with Fobi on this critical platform that will help to ensure people can confidently attend conferences and events because they know they are safe.”

In April, Fobi partnered with bdG Sports to run venue management at the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments including the Big West Conference Championship. Fobi was also contracted to provide venue management for the MGM Resorts Championship PGA Event in Las Vegas. Recently, Fobi has signed a national deal to bring its venue management solutions to the Canadian Hockey League, the world’s largest development hockey league with over 9 million annual fan attendance.

According to Pollstar , the COVID-19 global pandemic resulted in more than $30 billion USD in lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020. However, Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global event management software market to reach nearly $14.6 billion USD by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.68%.