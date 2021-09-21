checkAd

CurrencyWorks Motoclub Movie Car NFTs See Record Action at Barrett-Jackson Houston Auto Auction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:45  |  85   |   |   

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its second live auction of limited edition NFTs through its Motoclub.io brand, in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions.

Two special movie themed NFTs were minted featuring the sales of a replica Ghostbusters “Ecto-1” vehicle and the actual custom Toyota Supra featured in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, at the June Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction.

Sold on Friday, September 17, at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series brought total sales of $14,000 USD from the two inaugural movie car NFTs.

The two NFTs featured in Friday’s sale were:

Lot #4001 – 1959 Cadillac Superior “Ecto 1” Ghostbusters movie replica – sold for $8,000 USD
Lot #4002 – 1994 Toyota Supra from the movie The Fast & The Furious – sold for $6,000 USD

Each NFT featured 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet. Each NFT was 1 of 1.

Commenting on the results, Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks said: “We saw more action on these two NFTs than any in the past. We now have the data and the experience to start to ramp our production. Our fans can look forward to the addition of more automobile, car collector and enthusiast plus motor sport-based brands and organizations partnering with Motoclub.io. We will now be increasing our content library, production and auction plus drop schedule.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson said: “It’s was an amazing weekend and I’m incredibly proud of the success we had at our inaugural auction in Houston. The performance of these two unique NFTs on the block in Houston, as well as the success we also saw in Las Vegas in June, underscores why Barrett-Jackson continues to be on the forefront of the collector car hobby.”

The next scheduled Motoclub pack drop, part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series, will go on sale on October 4, 2021.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io


About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CurrencyWorks Motoclub Movie Car NFTs See Record Action at Barrett-Jackson Houston Auto Auction Los Angeles CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Irving Resources Announces Commencement of Drilling at Hokuryu, Omu Au-Ag Vein Project, Hokkaido, ...
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...