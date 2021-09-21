Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System Now Available in Fobi’s Venue Management System for Conferences & Events

The venue management platform will now consist of Draganfly’s Smart Vital assessment system, Fobi’s Passcreator mobile Wallet passes, proprietary Smart Tap Devices, Smart Scan Pass Validation App and Insight Portal for event analytics.

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that its Vital Intelligence Smart Vital system has been integrated into Fobi AI Inc.'s (“Fobi”) (TSXV: FOBI) Venue Management System for Conferences & Events.

Prior to an event, Fobi allows organizers to prompt guests to complete health screening on their phones. Using the phone’s camera, Draganfly’s Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs which include body temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). It does not register any personal data of the individual being screened.

To watch how Fobi’s Venue Manage System for Conferences & Events works, please click here .

“Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence products have been game-changers for universities, corrections facilities, sporting events and large-scale conferences over the course of the past 18 months,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “We are excited to partner with Fobi on this critical platform that will help to ensure people can confidently attend conferences and events.”

In April, Fobi partnered with bdG Sports to run venue management at the MGM Resorts Championship PGA Event in Las Vegas. Recently, it has signed a deal to bring its venue management solutions to the Canadian Hockey League, the world’s largest development hockey league.

According to Pollstar , the COVID-19 global pandemic resulted in more than $30 billion USD in lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020. However, Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global event management software market to reach nearly $14.6 billion USD by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.68%.

Fobi allows event organizers to manage access permissions based on automated health symptom pre-screening, customizable pre-screening questionnaires as well as vaccination status. It recently released CheckVax Validator , its universal app-less proof of vaccination validation solution, to support Smart Health Cards (SHCs), which have been adopted to verify vaccination credentials in parts of the U.S. and Canada.