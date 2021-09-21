checkAd

AirIQ Announces Partnership with Fleetio

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced that it has partnered with Fleetio, a fleet management software platform enabling AirIQ customers to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced that it has partnered with Fleetio, a fleet management software platform enabling AirIQ customers to integrate their data from AirIQ Fleet™ on one easy to use internal platform, and thereby better manage their day to day operations, saving time and money.

"We believe software integrations are critical in helping fleets centralize their data for improved reporting and decision-making", said Meghan Saunders, Partner Marketing Manager of Fleetio. "We're excited to be partnering with AirIQ to provide an integration to help mutual customers gain insights into key vehicle metrics to more effectively manage asset allocation and replacement schedules, as well as automate the maintenance and repair process", continued Meghan.

"We are very pleased with our new partnership with Fleetio," stated Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ, "as it further enhances the value of our solution and provides our customers with the ability to streamline their fleet management operations in an efficient and cost-saving manner," continued Mr. Robb.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is an easy-to-use software platform that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio's web and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 70 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

