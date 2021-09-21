checkAd

Small Pharma Successfully Completes Phase I Clinical Trial of DMT in Combination with Supportive Psychotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:50  |  77   |   |   

Small Pharma’s DMT-assisted therapy (SPL026) demonstrated to be well-tolerated and safe in psychedelic naïve volunteers

Dataset generated from Phase I enables the selection of the optimal dose of SPL026 to take forward into Phase IIa

Small Pharma’s Phase IIa clinical trial to explore the effectiveness of SPL026 in combination with psychotherapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder has been initiated

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced both the successful completion of the Phase I part of the combined Phase I/IIa clinical trial and the initiation of the Phase IIa part in combination with psychotherapy of its lead candidate, SPL026, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”).

Peter Rands, CEO of Small Pharma, said: “We are delighted to have made such swift and excellent progress in the seven months since starting Phase I. The successful completion of Phase I means we can now truly assess SPL026 as a new potential treatment option for patients with MDD. There has been little innovation for patients suffering from MDD in the last few decades and SPL026 has the potential to change the mental health treatment landscape and provide a much-needed alternative therapy for patients.”

Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Small Pharma added: “We have achieved a significant milestone in the development of SPL026. With a strong safety and tolerability profile, now demonstrated, we can move ahead with the first regulated clinical trial of DMT-assisted therapy in patients. These results lay the foundation for Small Pharma’s DMT-assisted therapy as a potential new paradigm in the treatment of MDD.”

The Study

In the world’s first regulated clinical trial for N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”)-assisted therapy in MDD, Small Pharma’s proprietary intravenous formulation of DMT was very well tolerated in individuals with no previous experience of psychedelics. The dose-escalating, placebo-controlled Phase I study of SPL026, which was administered in combination with supportive psychotherapy to 32 healthy psychedelic naïve volunteers, demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events reported to-date.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Small Pharma Successfully Completes Phase I Clinical Trial of DMT in Combination with Supportive Psychotherapy Small Pharma’s DMT-assisted therapy (SPL026) demonstrated to be well-tolerated and safe in psychedelic naïve volunteers Dataset generated from Phase I enables the selection of the optimal dose of SPL026 to take forward into Phase IIa Small …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...