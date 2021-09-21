Small Pharma Successfully Completes Phase I Clinical Trial of DMT in Combination with Supportive Psychotherapy

Dataset generated from Phase I enables the selection of the optimal dose of SPL026 to take forward into Phase IIa

Small Pharma’s Phase IIa clinical trial to explore the effectiveness of SPL026 in combination with psychotherapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder has been initiated

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced both the successful completion of the Phase I part of the combined Phase I/IIa clinical trial and the initiation of the Phase IIa part in combination with psychotherapy of its lead candidate, SPL026, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”).

Peter Rands, CEO of Small Pharma, said: “We are delighted to have made such swift and excellent progress in the seven months since starting Phase I. The successful completion of Phase I means we can now truly assess SPL026 as a new potential treatment option for patients with MDD. There has been little innovation for patients suffering from MDD in the last few decades and SPL026 has the potential to change the mental health treatment landscape and provide a much-needed alternative therapy for patients.”

Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Small Pharma added: “We have achieved a significant milestone in the development of SPL026. With a strong safety and tolerability profile, now demonstrated, we can move ahead with the first regulated clinical trial of DMT-assisted therapy in patients. These results lay the foundation for Small Pharma’s DMT-assisted therapy as a potential new paradigm in the treatment of MDD.”

The Study

In the world’s first regulated clinical trial for N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”)-assisted therapy in MDD, Small Pharma’s proprietary intravenous formulation of DMT was very well tolerated in individuals with no previous experience of psychedelics. The dose-escalating, placebo-controlled Phase I study of SPL026, which was administered in combination with supportive psychotherapy to 32 healthy psychedelic naïve volunteers, demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events reported to-date.