checkAd

D-BOX expands its American footprint with partner CMX Cinemas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 13:58  |  13   |   |   

Moviegoers to benefit from a premium theatre experience in 7 locations

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement with CMX Cinemas, a highly respected operator of upscale dine-in movie theaters located across the United States. This agreement will allow D-BOX haptic seats to become available at five new locations and includes the renovation of two existing locations by the end of 2023. This will bring the total number of D-BOX haptic seats in CMX Cinemas to nearly 500 and will drive the total number of D-BOX screens up to 15.

The first set of theaters will debut their new D-BOX seats by the end of 2021. Construction on the remaining auditoriums to be equipped with new or upgraded and renovated D-BOX seats is slated to be completed by the end of 2023.

With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX uses haptic technology to move people beyond sight and sound by connecting content and body. This lets moviegoers fully live the emotions imagined by studio creators so that they can dive deeper into the movies! It also makes emotions resonate more deeply, elevating the movie-watching experience to an entirely new level.

“We are really excited to build on our growing relationship with CMX Cinemas and to offer their moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the latest blockbusters in an entirely innovative way,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “CMX Cinemas is a great partner, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their confidence in our innovative and immersive high-fidelity haptic technology.”

“People are coming back to theaters just as before. Seats are once again filling up, and the thrill of going to the movies is coming back strong with a new slate of upcoming blockbusters. D-BOX is creating an immersive and amazing way for fans to experience these movies in our theaters," stated Javier Ezquerro, COO of CMX Cinemas. “There’s something different about the way you connect with the content and the way you can turn your mind off and just focus on the story when you’re in a theater equipped with D-BOX.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-BOX expands its American footprint with partner CMX Cinemas Moviegoers to benefit from a premium theatre experience in 7 locationsMONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...