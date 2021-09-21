checkAd

InsuraGuest Announces a Strategic Alliance with SUITELIFE

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest® announces it has signed a strategic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest® announces it has signed a strategic alliance contract with SUITELIFE Underwriting Mangers, a division of the Ryan Specialty Group family and a part of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, the managing general underwriting specialty of Ryan Specialty Group.

SUITELIFE works with top-rated insurance companies, specialty claims administrators and offers strategic loss prevention relationships to help retail agents and brokers better control their client's exposure to risk. The SUITELIFE program is customized for each type of hotel or resort, combining comprehensive coverage, responsive underwriting, exceptional service, risk management tools and competitive premiums, available exclusively through independent insurance agents and brokers.

Under SUITELIFE, starting in October, insured organizations are eligible to become a Preferred Customer of InsuraGuest.

Charles Cayias, President of InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, stated, "We are expanding our platform and creating new relationships. Our alliance with SUITELIFE not only give us the credibility we need in the hotel sector, but it also gives us access to the 700 plus hotel customers in SUITELIFE's portfolio."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest integrates with hotel property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable hotel users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered short-term rental policy can lower the hotels claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their umbrella liability policy and/or their GL policy.

Hotel Operators

The hotel entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software is $4.95 per night.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance
InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to hotels.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. 
Media Relations
Adam Handelsman
media@InsuraGuest.com
+1 646 413 9401

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664862/InsuraGuest-Announces-a-Strategic-Al ...

InsuraGuest Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InsuraGuest Announces a Strategic Alliance with SUITELIFE VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest® announces it has signed a strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21InsuraGuest Goes Live with iGMS Vacation Rental Software
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with Vacation Rental PMS Lightmaker Property Manager (LMPM) and Begins API Integration
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Insurance and Insurtech Veteran Jim Kilduff Joins InsuraGuest as Chief Insurance Officer of InsuraGuest Technologies
Accesswire | Analysen